TV18 Broadcast Ltd soars 1.47%, Gains for third straight session

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is quoting at Rs 24.15, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.1% in last one year as compared to a 13.2% fall in NIFTY and a 20.46% fall in the Nifty Media index.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 24.15, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.99% on the day, quoting at 12032. The Sensex is at 40724.4, up 0.9%. TV18 Broadcast Ltd has added around 0.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which TV18 Broadcast Ltd is a constituent, has added around 12.93% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1978.55, down 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 30.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 19.

