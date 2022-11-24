Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 26.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 267.78 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Home Finance rose 26.73% to Rs 50.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 267.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 235.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.267.78235.9581.6479.1468.7154.4165.7751.6150.3039.69

