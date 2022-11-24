Sundaram Home Finance standalone net profit rises 26.73% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 13.49% to Rs 267.78 croreNet profit of Sundaram Home Finance rose 26.73% to Rs 50.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 39.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.49% to Rs 267.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 235.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales267.78235.95 13 OPM %81.6479.14 -PBDT68.7154.41 26 PBT65.7751.61 27 NP50.3039.69 27
