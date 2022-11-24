Gujarat State Investment standalone net profit declines 0.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.09% to Rs 88.59 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Investment declined 0.94% to Rs 79.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 88.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.88.5980.4799.4299.5288.0880.0888.0780.0779.3280.07

