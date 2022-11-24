JUST IN
North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 302.65% in the September 2022 quarter
Gujarat State Investment standalone net profit declines 0.94% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 10.09% to Rs 88.59 crore

Net profit of Gujarat State Investment declined 0.94% to Rs 79.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 10.09% to Rs 88.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 80.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales88.5980.47 10 OPM %99.4299.52 -PBDT88.0880.08 10 PBT88.0780.07 10 NP79.3280.07 -1

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:33 IST

