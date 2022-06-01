TVS Motor Company clocks sales of 3.02 lakh units in May

-
-
TVS Motor Company sales was at 302,982 units in May 2022. The year-on-year growth is not comparable due to the low base of sales in May 2021 because of the localised lockdown imposed by the Government of India during that period.
Total two-wheelers sales grew from 154,416 units in May 2021 to 287,058 units in May 2022. Domestic two-wheeler sales grew from 52,084 units in May 2021 to 191,482 units in May 2022.
Motorcycle sales grew from 125,188 units in May 2021 to 148,560 units in May 2022. Scooter sales of the Company grew from 19,627 units in May 2021 to 100,665 units in May 2022.
'The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers.
We are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest. Some improvement has been seen this month. We are optimistic that volumes will revive to normal levels once the semiconductor supplies improve.'
The Company's total exports registered sales of 110,245 units in May 2022 as against 114,674 units in May 2021. Two-wheeler exports recorded sales of 95,576 units in May 2022 as against 102,332 units in May 2021.
Three-wheeler of the Company grew by 28% from 12,473 units in May 2021 to 15,924 units in May 2022.
The domestic two-wheeler sales include TVS iQube Electric sales of 2,637 units in May 2022.
