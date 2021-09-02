TVS Motor Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 531, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.97% in last one year as compared to a 48.92% gain in NIFTY and a 24.52% gain in the Nifty Auto.

TVS Motor Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 17167.25. The Sensex is at 57624.49, up 0.5%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has dropped around 7.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10043.9, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 533.3, up 0.53% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 30.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

