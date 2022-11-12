Uddhav Properties reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Uddhav Thackeray resigns as CM of Maharashtra
Uddhav Thackeray declares Shiv Sena's support to NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde claims support of forty MLAs
Uddhav camp gets 'mashaal' as poll symbol
Arvind SmartSpaces gains on signing agreement with HDFC Capital Advisors
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Uddhav Properties reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2022 and during the previous quarter ended September 2021.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU