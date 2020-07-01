Uflex consolidated net profit rises 43.54% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 11.80% to Rs 1740.80 croreNet profit of Uflex rose 43.54% to Rs 100.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.80% to Rs 1740.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1973.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.84% to Rs 369.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 313.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.39% to Rs 7269.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7765.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1740.801973.77 -12 7269.567765.52 -6 OPM %15.1912.84 -14.8612.71 - PBDT223.18205.67 9 884.06789.60 12 PBT121.06109.72 10 480.86408.75 18 NP100.5870.07 44 369.82313.83 18
