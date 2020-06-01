Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 76.53% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.69% to Rs 33.50 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 76.53% to Rs 11.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.69% to Rs 33.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.24% to Rs 137.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 156.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.79% to Rs 202.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 265.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

