Hindustan Oil Exploration Company consolidated net profit declines 76.53% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.69% to Rs 33.50 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Oil Exploration Company declined 76.53% to Rs 11.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 49.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.69% to Rs 33.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 77.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.24% to Rs 137.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 156.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 23.79% to Rs 202.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 265.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales33.5077.35 -57 202.05265.14 -24 OPM %31.7371.04 -61.6770.57 - PBDT15.2561.68 -75 140.48198.06 -29 PBT10.0149.06 -80 111.10154.25 -28 NP11.5849.33 -77 137.56156.74 -12

First Published: Mon, June 01 2020. 08:54 IST

