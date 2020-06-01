Magna Eletrocasting standalone net profit declines 85.19% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 37.18% to Rs 20.19 croreNet profit of Magna Eletrocasting declined 85.19% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.18% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.32% to Rs 6.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.64% to Rs 96.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.1932.14 -37 96.32122.92 -22 OPM %3.2211.73 -11.2414.47 - PBDT1.474.27 -66 12.8620.45 -37 PBT0.442.86 -85 8.5015.02 -43 NP0.281.89 -85 6.6911.40 -41
