Magna Eletrocasting standalone net profit declines 85.19% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.18% to Rs 20.19 crore

Net profit of Magna Eletrocasting declined 85.19% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.18% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 32.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.32% to Rs 6.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.64% to Rs 96.32 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

