Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 32.89 points or 0.19% at 17143.8 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 2.66%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.21%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.72%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.26%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.17%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.17%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.1%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.69%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 376.75 or 0.66% at 57714.96.

The Nifty 50 index was up 117.45 points or 0.69% at 17193.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 198.5 points or 0.74% at 27178.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 64.62 points or 0.78% at 8400.95.

On BSE,2003 shares were trading in green, 1104 were trading in red and 143 were unchanged.

