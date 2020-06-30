Umiya Tubes standalone net profit declines 67.86% in the March 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 84.64% to Rs 0.41 croreNet profit of Umiya Tubes declined 67.86% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 84.64% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.67% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.50% to Rs 7.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.412.67 -85 7.0314.80 -53 OPM %39.0211.99 -5.261.69 - PBDT0.380.81 -53 0.580.44 32 PBT0.290.73 -60 0.230.05 360 NP0.270.84 -68 0.170.12 42
