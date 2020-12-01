Unichem Lab receives ANDA approval from USFDA

Unichem Laboratories announced that it has received ANDA approval for its Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets, from the USFDA to market a generic version of TENORETIC.

On Saturday, 28 November 2020, Unichem Laboratories announced that it has received ANDA approval for its Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets, USP 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENORETIC (atenolol and chlorthalidone) Tablets of Alvogen Malta Operations.

Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure. The product will be commercialized from Unichem's Ghaziabad plant.

Shares of Unichem Laboratories fell 2.29% to settle at Rs 255.50 on Friday.

Unichem Laboratories is an international, integrated, specialty pharmaceutical company. It manufactures and markets a large basket of pharmaceutical formulations as branded generics as well as generics in several markets across the world.

