Unichem Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.43 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 16.13% to Rs 317.27 crore

Net profit of Unichem Laboratories reported to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 16.13% to Rs 317.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 273.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales317.27273.20 16 OPM %3.81-7.49 -PBDT27.584.53 509 PBT7.04-13.72 LP NP2.43-6.19 LP

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 17:15 IST

