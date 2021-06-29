United Breweries Ltd rises for third straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1453.3, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.04% in last one year as compared to a 53.12% jump in NIFTY and a 20.33% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Breweries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1453.3, up 1.65% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 15774.9. The Sensex is at 52634.73, down 0.19%. United Breweries Ltd has gained around 15.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36054.45, up 0.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1453.7, up 1.52% on the day. United Breweries Ltd is up 40.04% in last one year as compared to a 53.12% jump in NIFTY and a 20.33% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 323.32 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

