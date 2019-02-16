JUST IN
India's services exports rises 12% in December 2018
USG Tech Solutions reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter

Reported sales nil

USG Tech Solutions reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.29 -100 OPM %06.90 -PBDT0.010.17 -94 PBT00.15 -100 NP00.11 -100

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:15 IST

