Usha Martin Education & Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Usha Martin Education & Solutions reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.33% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.08 38 0.710.75 -5 OPM %9.09-100.00 -18.3117.33 - PBDT0.02-0.02 LP 0.100.13 -23 PBT0.01-0.03 LP 0.070.08 -13 NP0.01-0.03 LP 0.06-0.09 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
