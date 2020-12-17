Utilties shares dip

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 5.35 points or 0.29% at 1830.66 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power Ltd (down 4.84%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.35%),GE T&D India Ltd (down 1.62%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.5%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 1.21%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.12%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.82%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.57%), BF Utilities Ltd (down 0.56%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.48%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 8.08%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 6.33%), and Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 4.09%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 267.24 or 0.57% at 46933.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 72.95 points or 0.53% at 13755.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 104.08 points or 0.58% at 17956.21.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 32.03 points or 0.54% at 5979.63.

On BSE,1686 shares were trading in green, 1174 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)