Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 35.6 points or 0.91% at 3864.68 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, NHPC Ltd (down 3.33%), Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 2.98%),Adani Power Ltd (down 2.47%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 2.05%),KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 1.66%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 1.64%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.64%), Nava Ltd (down 1.45%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 1.28%), and NTPC Ltd (down 1.11%).

On the other hand, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 2.47%), NLC India Ltd (up 2.43%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 1.79%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 177.19 or 0.3% at 59137.79.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.45 points or 0.23% at 17527.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 54.38 points or 0.19% at 28804.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.49 points or 0.15% at 8865.34.

On BSE,1755 shares were trading in green, 1611 were trading in red and 141 were unchanged.

