EaseMyTrip soars on proposal to acquire 75% stake in Nutana Aviation

Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip) surged 7.22% to Rs 67.55 after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the 75% stake in Nutana Aviation Capital IFSC.The company said that in a growing charter market across the globe, Nutana Aviation will be carrying business for renting and booking of charter aircrafts.
Easy Trip Planners (EaseMyTrip) is India's one of largest online travel platform in terms of air ticket bookings, based on the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India, February 2021. It offers 'End to End' travel solutions including air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail & bus tickets as well as ancillary value- added services.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Easy Trip Planners rose 4.02% to Rs 28.22 crore on 91.53% rise in net sales to Rs 108.50 crore in Q2 September 2022 over Q2 September 2021.
