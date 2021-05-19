Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 28.36 points or 1.19% at 2409.87 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Power Ltd (up 4.96%), NLC India Ltd (up 4.9%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.37%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.18%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.84%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.38%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.37%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.16%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.09%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.6%), PTC India Ltd (down 1.44%), and BF Utilities Ltd (down 1.14%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.37 or 0.06% at 50224.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4 points or 0.03% at 15112.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 145.25 points or 0.64% at 22993.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.76 points or 0.37% at 7310.23.

On BSE,1567 shares were trading in green, 773 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

