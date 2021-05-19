Real Estate shares rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 40.62 points or 1.66% at 2489.19 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 7.4%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 2.86%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.72%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.93%),Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 1.16%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 0.71%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 0.54%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.3%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.08%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 0.4%), moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 31.37 or 0.06% at 50224.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4 points or 0.03% at 15112.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 145.25 points or 0.64% at 22993.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 26.76 points or 0.37% at 7310.23.

On BSE,1567 shares were trading in green, 773 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

