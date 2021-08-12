Utilties stocks edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 35.57 points or 1.46% at 2467.74 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, PTC India Ltd (up 4.43%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.11%),Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 3.9%),BF Utilities Ltd (up 3.33%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 3.1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.95%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 2.84%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.81%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 2.32%), and GE T&D India Ltd (up 1.91%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.15%), Adani Power Ltd (down 1.08%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (down 0.63%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 91.63 or 0.17% at 54617.56.

The Nifty 50 index was up 27.4 points or 0.17% at 16309.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 353.29 points or 1.37% at 26202.49.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 54.36 points or 0.68% at 8073.06.

On BSE,1884 shares were trading in green, 730 were trading in red and 78 were unchanged.

