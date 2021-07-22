Utilties shares fall

Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 0.12 points or 0% at 2433.6 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 5%), Adani Power Ltd (down 4.99%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 4.12%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 2.71%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 2.59%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.99%), Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.71%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (down 0.62%), SJVN Ltd (down 0.18%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.14%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 5.9%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 4.71%), and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 3.76%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 604.94 or 1.16% at 52803.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 174.65 points or 1.12% at 15806.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 396.1 points or 1.52% at 26397.86.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 96.79 points or 1.21% at 8066.6.

On BSE,2244 shares were trading in green, 916 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)