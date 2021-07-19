Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 11.81 points or 0.48% at 2493.74 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 5.94%), BF Utilities Ltd (up 3.69%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 3.28%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 3.18%),Adani Power Ltd (up 1.43%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.19%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 0.95%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 0.88%), NLC India Ltd (up 0.83%), and NTPC Ltd (up 0.76%).

On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.12%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.54%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.53%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 391.41 or 0.74% at 52748.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 100.45 points or 0.63% at 15822.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 11.65 points or 0.04% at 26473.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.91 points or 0.13% at 8107.8.

On BSE,1464 shares were trading in green, 1298 were trading in red and 119 were unchanged.

