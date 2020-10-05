Utilties stocks ease

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 7.52 points or 0.51% at 1465.59 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 4.08%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.02%),Reliance Power Ltd (down 2.94%),GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.79%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.46%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.79%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.47%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.92%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.59%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.49%).

On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (up 4.34%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.22%), and BF Utilities Ltd (up 3.64%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 331.26 or 0.86% at 39028.31.

The Nifty 50 index was up 96.15 points or 0.84% at 11513.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 27.07 points or 0.18% at 14997.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 0.73 points or 0.01% at 4989.29.

On BSE,1343 shares were trading in green, 1259 were trading in red and 163 were unchanged.

