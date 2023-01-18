Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 16.91 points or 0.46% at 3692.59 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 3%), Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.22%),Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (down 1.71%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.31%),Orient Green Power Company Ltd (down 1.09%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 1.01%), Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 0.69%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 0.51%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 0.42%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 4.4%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (up 1.73%), and CESC Ltd (up 1.64%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 427.6 or 0.7% at 61083.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 122.7 points or 0.68% at 18176.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 92.23 points or 0.32% at 28885.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.07 points or 0.4% at 8989.32.

On BSE,1941 shares were trading in green, 1498 were trading in red and 155 were unchanged.

