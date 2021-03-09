Utilties shares slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index falling 51.76 points or 2.36% at 2142.57 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Transmission Ltd (down 4.79%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 4.31%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 3.37%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 3.29%),Tata Power Company Ltd (down 3.26%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GE T&D India Ltd (down 2.84%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 2.6%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.59%), Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 2.3%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.25%).

On the other hand, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 9.88%), Reliance Power Ltd (up 3.23%), and Adani Power Ltd (up 2.24%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 74.17 or 0.15% at 50515.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 5.7 points or 0.04% at 14950.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 235.65 points or 1.12% at 20831.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 70.61 points or 1.02% at 6885.52.

On BSE,1102 shares were trading in green, 1790 were trading in red and 185 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)