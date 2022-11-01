Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 313.73% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Total Operating Income rise 40.85% to Rs 602.21 croreNet profit of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank rose 313.73% to Rs 87.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 40.85% to Rs 602.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 427.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income602.21427.55 41 OPM %44.5538.42 -PBDT117.2527.39 328 PBT117.2527.39 328 NP87.7121.20 314
