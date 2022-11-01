JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Birla Cable standalone net profit rises 150.82% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 313.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 40.85% to Rs 602.21 crore

Net profit of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank rose 313.73% to Rs 87.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 40.85% to Rs 602.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 427.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income602.21427.55 41 OPM %44.5538.42 -PBDT117.2527.39 328 PBT117.2527.39 328 NP87.7121.20 314

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 09:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU