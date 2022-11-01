Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 313.73% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 40.85% to Rs 602.21 crore

Net profit of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank rose 313.73% to Rs 87.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 21.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 40.85% to Rs 602.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 427.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

