Equitas Holdings standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.07% to Rs 4.42 crore

Net profit of Equitas Holdings rose 19.05% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.07% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.58% to Rs 7.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.81% to Rs 17.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

