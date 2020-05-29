JUST IN
Equitas Holdings standalone net profit rises 19.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.07% to Rs 4.42 crore

Net profit of Equitas Holdings rose 19.05% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.07% to Rs 4.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.58% to Rs 7.69 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.81% to Rs 17.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.425.33 -17 17.6020.66 -15 OPM %80.09-3.56 -71.9962.58 - PBDT3.621.53 137 13.8813.56 2 PBT3.401.32 158 12.9912.72 2 NP1.000.84 19 7.699.33 -18

