NCC consolidated net profit declines 59.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.93% to Rs 2334.41 croreNet profit of NCC declined 59.58% to Rs 75.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.93% to Rs 2334.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3761.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 41.85% to Rs 336.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 578.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.98% to Rs 8901.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12895.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2334.413761.08 -38 8901.0712895.64 -31 OPM %12.0312.59 -12.1012.35 - PBDT181.40390.46 -54 635.761194.69 -47 PBT134.94341.98 -61 436.541002.16 -56 NP75.82187.57 -60 336.53578.69 -42
