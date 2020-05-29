NCC consolidated net profit declines 59.58% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 37.93% to Rs 2334.41 crore

Net profit of NCC declined 59.58% to Rs 75.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.93% to Rs 2334.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3761.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.85% to Rs 336.53 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 578.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 30.98% to Rs 8901.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 12895.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

