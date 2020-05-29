Voltas consolidated net profit rises 13.65% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 1.30% to Rs 2078.39 crore

Net profit of Voltas rose 13.65% to Rs 158.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 139.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 1.30% to Rs 2078.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2051.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.83% to Rs 517.18 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 507.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 7627.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7084.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

