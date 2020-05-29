Equitas Holdings consolidated net profit declines 65.20% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 31.16% to Rs 790.21 croreNet profit of Equitas Holdings declined 65.20% to Rs 14.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.16% to Rs 790.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 602.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.87% to Rs 204.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 2890.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2288.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales790.21602.46 31 2890.112288.17 26 OPM %46.3351.19 -55.6055.07 - PBDT59.0285.42 -31 461.64364.08 27 PBT22.1261.66 -64 316.17271.31 17 NP14.5941.93 -65 204.61176.59 16
