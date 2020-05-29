Equitas Holdings consolidated net profit declines 65.20% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 31.16% to Rs 790.21 crore

Net profit of Equitas Holdings declined 65.20% to Rs 14.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 41.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 31.16% to Rs 790.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 602.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.87% to Rs 204.61 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 176.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 2890.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2288.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

790.21602.462890.112288.1746.3351.1955.6055.0759.0285.42461.64364.0822.1261.66316.17271.3114.5941.93204.61176.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)