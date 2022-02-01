V.S.T. Tillers Tractors January sales grows 26% YoY to 3,646 units

V.S.T. Tillers Tractors' total sales jumped 25.50% to 3,646 units in January 2022 from 2,905 units sold in January 2021.

Sequentially, the company's total sales rose 0.16% in January 2022 from 3,640 units sold in December 2021.

The company's power tillers sales grew 40.74% to 3,178 units in January 2022 from 2,258 units in January 2021. Total tractor sales stood at 468 units in January 2022, 27.66% lower than 647 units sold in January 2021.

VST Tillers & Tractors' net profit rose 7.4% to Rs 32.15 crore on a 5.9% surge in net sales to Rs 233.46 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of VST Tillers & Tractors fell 1.86% to 3,030 on BSE. VST Tillers Tractors is engaged in the manufacturing of power tillers and tractors.

