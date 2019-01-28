V2 Retail standalone net profit rises 72.57% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 58.24% to Rs 241.08 croreNet profit of V2 Retail rose 72.57% to Rs 23.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 58.24% to Rs 241.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 152.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales241.08152.35 58 OPM %12.6814.89 -PBDT32.5623.56 38 PBT28.7921.40 35 NP23.5913.67 73
