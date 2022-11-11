Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 115.28% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 41.79% to Rs 267.04 croreNet profit of Vadilal Industries rose 115.28% to Rs 27.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.79% to Rs 267.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 188.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales267.04188.33 42 OPM %16.5513.23 -PBDT45.3123.75 91 PBT37.4618.09 107 NP27.3412.70 115
