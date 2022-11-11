Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit rises 115.28% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.79% to Rs 267.04 crore

Net profit of Vadilal Industries rose 115.28% to Rs 27.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.79% to Rs 267.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 188.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.267.04188.3316.5513.2345.3123.7537.4618.0927.3412.70

