UCO Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 16.78 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Vadilal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.10% to Rs 97.71 crore

Net Loss of Vadilal Industries reported to Rs 14.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.10% to Rs 97.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 112.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.04% to Rs 41.38 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.67% to Rs 599.27 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 567.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales97.71112.44 -13 599.27567.11 6 OPM %-9.58-2.01 -13.1412.70 - PBDT-12.31-4.34 -184 71.6368.77 4 PBT-18.53-8.75 -112 47.9451.86 -8 NP-14.04-6.42 -119 41.3833.36 24

