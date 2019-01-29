Himadri Speciality Chemical standalone net profit rises 20.26% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.32% to Rs 586.68 croreNet profit of Himadri Speciality Chemical rose 20.26% to Rs 84.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 70.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.32% to Rs 586.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 500.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales586.68500.08 17 OPM %22.6324.09 -PBDT130.55113.10 15 PBT122.14105.19 16 NP84.3570.14 20
