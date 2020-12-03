Vakrangee Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Centrum Capital Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 December 2020.

Centrum Capital Ltd, Supreme Industries Ltd, HFCL Ltd and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 December 2020.

Vakrangee Ltd lost 9.94% to Rs 46.2 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Centrum Capital Ltd tumbled 5.72% to Rs 17.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Supreme Industries Ltd crashed 4.71% to Rs 1640. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4017 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd corrected 3.68% to Rs 22.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 18.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd dropped 3.49% to Rs 2052.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15572 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4790 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)