Volumes soar at eClerx Services Ltd counter

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd, Symphony Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 December 2020.

eClerx Services Ltd recorded volume of 4.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50859 shares. The stock gained 4.93% to Rs.755.55. Volumes stood at 33755 shares in the last session.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd saw volume of 59.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.00% to Rs.123.75. Volumes stood at 16.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd recorded volume of 4.85 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 62052 shares. The stock gained 3.73% to Rs.853.90. Volumes stood at 1.26 lakh shares in the last session.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd saw volume of 17.86 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.20% to Rs.225.70. Volumes stood at 2.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Delta Corp Ltd notched up volume of 168.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.58% to Rs.150.80. Volumes stood at 22.95 lakh shares in the last session.

