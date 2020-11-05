Varun Beverages Ltd stays in positive mode

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 681.95, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.69% in last one year as compared to a 1.08% fall in NIFTY and a 7.04% fall in the Nifty FMCG.

Varun Beverages Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 681.95, up 1.34% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 12095.3. The Sensex is at 41269.35, up 1.61%. Varun Beverages Ltd has dropped around 1.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29612.4, up 1.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 68.5 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)