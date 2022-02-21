Vedanta notifies 3rd hydrocarbon discovery in OALP-I Block in Rajasthan

-
Vedanta has notified the Management Committee, DGH and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on 21 February 2022 of an Oil Discovery (named 'Durga') in its exploratory well WM-Basal DD Fan-1 drilled in OALP Block RJ-ONHP-2017/1 in Barmer District of Rajasthan. The approval of Management Committee has also been sought.
The Block was awarded to the Company in October 2018 and is one of the 41 Blocks awarded to it in OALP-I round of bidding.
The Company holds 100% participating interest in the block.
Durga-1 (earlier WM-Basal DD Fan-1) is the second well drilled in the Block RJ-ONHP-2017/1 to a depth of 2615m MDRT. This is the third hydrocarbon discovery notified by the Company under the OALP portfolio. During the drilling of the well, four hydrocarbon zones were encountered in the Dharvi Dungar (DD) formation of Late Paleocene to Early Eocene age.
