Punjab National Bank standalone net profit declines 69.72% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 57.45% to Rs 20604.91 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank declined 69.72% to Rs 308.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1018.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 57.45% to Rs 20604.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13086.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

