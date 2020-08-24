JUST IN
Punjab National Bank standalone net profit declines 69.72% in the June 2020 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 57.45% to Rs 20604.91 crore

Net profit of Punjab National Bank declined 69.72% to Rs 308.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1018.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Total Operating Income rose 57.45% to Rs 20604.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13086.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Total Operating Income20604.9113086.44 57 OPM %52.2363.64 -PBDT594.161458.11 -59 PBT594.161458.11 -59 NP308.451018.63 -70

