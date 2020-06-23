Victory Paper & Boards (India) standalone net profit declines 97.08% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 139.36% to Rs 5.96 croreNet profit of Victory Paper & Boards (India) declined 97.08% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 139.36% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.87 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 260.21% to Rs 17.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales5.962.49 139 17.474.85 260 OPM %-9.06-43.37 --14.65-32.16 - PBDT0.033.89 -99 -3.724.09 PL PBT-0.313.37 PL -5.263.48 PL NP0.082.74 -97 -4.872.84 PL
