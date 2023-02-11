Eastern Treads reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.74 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.54% to Rs 15.36 croreNet Loss of Eastern Treads reported to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 15.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales15.3615.60 -2 OPM %-2.73-7.05 -PBDT-1.39-1.84 24 PBT-1.79-2.28 21 NP-1.74-2.23 22
