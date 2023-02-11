Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 81.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.00% to Rs 57.13 crore

Net profit of Polyspin Exports declined 81.78% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.00% to Rs 57.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.57.1366.43-1.866.14-1.024.42-2.053.380.472.58

