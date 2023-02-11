JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Eastern Treads reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.74 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 81.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 14.00% to Rs 57.13 crore

Net profit of Polyspin Exports declined 81.78% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.00% to Rs 57.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales57.1366.43 -14 OPM %-1.866.14 -PBDT-1.024.42 PL PBT-2.053.38 PL NP0.472.58 -82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 12:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU