Polyspin Exports consolidated net profit declines 81.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.00% to Rs 57.13 croreNet profit of Polyspin Exports declined 81.78% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.00% to Rs 57.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 66.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales57.1366.43 -14 OPM %-1.866.14 -PBDT-1.024.42 PL PBT-2.053.38 PL NP0.472.58 -82
