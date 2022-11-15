Virtualsoft Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 49.25% to Rs 1.00 croreNet Loss of Virtualsoft Systems reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 49.25% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.000.67 49 OPM %-89.00-80.60 -PBDT-0.94-0.55 -71 PBT-0.94-0.55 -71 NP-0.56-0.30 -87
