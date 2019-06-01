Visagar Financial Services standalone net profit declines 91.01% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 80.99% to Rs 0.27 crore

Net profit of declined 91.01% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 80.99% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 90.48% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.271.420.545.67-114.81152.11-87.046.880.191.900.060.040.191.900.060.040.171.890.040.03

