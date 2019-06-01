Visagar Financial Services standalone net profit declines 91.01% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 80.99% to Rs 0.27 croreNet profit of Visagar Financial Services declined 91.01% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 80.99% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 90.48% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.271.42 -81 0.545.67 -90 OPM %-114.81152.11 --87.046.88 - PBDT0.191.90 -90 0.060.04 50 PBT0.191.90 -90 0.060.04 50 NP0.171.89 -91 0.040.03 33
