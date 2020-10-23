Vishal Fabrics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Jump Networks Ltd, Artemis Electricals Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 October 2020.

Jump Networks Ltd, Artemis Electricals Ltd, Salona Cotspin Ltd and Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 October 2020.

Vishal Fabrics Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 269.25 at 14:37 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1130 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jump Networks Ltd tumbled 9.94% to Rs 56.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Artemis Electricals Ltd lost 9.93% to Rs 53.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 39317 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29898 shares in the past one month.

Salona Cotspin Ltd slipped 6.82% to Rs 54. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 294 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd dropped 6.38% to Rs 154.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35239 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20390 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)