Gallantt Metal consolidated net profit declines 68.84% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 48.73% to Rs 127.15 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Metal declined 68.84% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.73% to Rs 127.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 247.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.127.15247.993.695.863.6913.760.3610.164.1013.16

