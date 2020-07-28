Gallantt Metal consolidated net profit declines 68.84% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 48.73% to Rs 127.15 croreNet profit of Gallantt Metal declined 68.84% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 48.73% to Rs 127.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 247.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales127.15247.99 -49 OPM %3.695.86 -PBDT3.6913.76 -73 PBT0.3610.16 -96 NP4.1013.16 -69
