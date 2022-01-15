Vishwaraj Sugar Q3 PAT skids 3% YoY to Rs 29 cr

-
ALSO READ
FMCG shares gain
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.45 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Vishwaraj Sugar board approves 5-for-1 stock split
Vishwaraj Sugar rallies as board to mull stock split
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the September 2021 quarter
-
On a standalone basis, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries' net profit slipped 3.34% to Rs 29.44 crore on a 61.06% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 133.28 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Profit before tax jumped 7.98% to Rs 33.80 crore in Q3 December 2021 from Rs 31.30 crore in Q3 December 2020.
The company's revenues from sugar segment grew 64.87% to Rs 88.47 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 53.66 crore in Q3 FY21. Revenues from distillery segment soared 85.20% to Rs 33.04 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 17.84 crore in Q3 FY21.
The company said, "the spread of COVID-19 has not impacted the company much as it is engaged in manufacturing of sugar, generation of power, production of Ethanol, Vinegar etc. which falls under the category of essential commodities."
Vishwaraj Sugar Industries has an integrated sugar-based unit producing sugar, power, spirits (including IML, industrial spirits and ethanol) and compost. The production facility is located at Belgaum in North West Karnataka.
Shares of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries lost 0.20% to end at Rs 25 on Friday, 14 January 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU