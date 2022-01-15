Vishwaraj Sugar Q3 PAT skids 3% YoY to Rs 29 cr

On a standalone basis, Vishwaraj Sugar Industries' net profit slipped 3.34% to Rs 29.44 crore on a 61.06% surge in total revenue from operations to Rs 133.28 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Profit before tax jumped 7.98% to Rs 33.80 crore in Q3 December 2021 from Rs 31.30 crore in Q3 December 2020.

The company's revenues from sugar segment grew 64.87% to Rs 88.47 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 53.66 crore in Q3 FY21. Revenues from distillery segment soared 85.20% to Rs 33.04 crore in Q3 FY22 as against Rs 17.84 crore in Q3 FY21.

The company said, "the spread of COVID-19 has not impacted the company much as it is engaged in manufacturing of sugar, generation of power, production of Ethanol, Vinegar etc. which falls under the category of essential commodities."

Vishwaraj Sugar Industries has an integrated sugar-based unit producing sugar, power, spirits (including IML, industrial spirits and ethanol) and compost. The production facility is located at Belgaum in North West Karnataka.

Shares of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries lost 0.20% to end at Rs 25 on Friday, 14 January 2022.

